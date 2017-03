NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. Treasuries yields hovered near their session highs on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected home price data in February from S&P/Case-Shiller signaled resilience in U.S. housing sector despite a harsh winter.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last 1.947 percent, up 2.3 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 2.5 basis points to 2.637 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)