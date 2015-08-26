NEW YORK Aug 26 Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said a September rate hike seems less compelling than a few weeks ago in the wake of recent global market turmoil.

U.S. bond prices had fallen on gains on Wall Street and a surprisingly upbeat report on U.S. durable goods orders in July.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price for a yield of 2.122 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. They were down as much as 10/32 earlier, hitting a one-week high in yield at 2.168 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)