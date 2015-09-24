NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries prices clung
to earlier gains on Thursday as data on domestic durables goods
orders in August came within expectations, supporting the view
of a pullback in business activities due to a strong dollar and
worries about China.
The government said orders for airplanes, machineries and
other big-ticket items fell 2 percent in August, matching
Reuters' median forecast among economists. The July increase was
revised down to 1.9 percent from the originally reported 2.2
percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 11/32 in
price for a yield of 2.107 percent, down nearly 4 basis points
from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched its lowest
level in four weeks at 2.102 percent after the latest durables
goods data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)