NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier decline on Wednesday as a stronger-than-forecast 6.1 percent rise in domestic home resales in March revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year.

The 30-year bond was down as much as 1-4/32 point with a yield of 2.643 percent, which was the highest since mid-March, according to Reuters data. It was last down 28/32 in price for a yield of 2.631 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Tuesday.

