NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries prices seesawed
on Wednesday after the Fed said it would continue buying
mortgage-backed securities until the labor market improves
substantially and expects to keep benchmark rates "exceptionally
low" at least until mid-2015.
Prices for 10- and 30-year debt trimmed losses shortly after
the announcement before returning to their levels before the
Federal Reserve's statement.
The 30-year bond last traded down 15/32 to yield
2.928 percent. The 10-year note traded off 3/32 to
yield 1.770 percent.