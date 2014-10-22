(Updates late market action, background)

Oct 22 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures for June 2015 surged on Wednesday as the rest of the bond market was weaker on less worrisome data on domestic inflation.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, the price on the June 2015 30-year U.S. T-bond jumped more than 10 points to a contract high at 151-25/32.

Traders and analysts said the price move stemmed from a change in the mix of the cheapest U.S. government debt securities eligible for delivery against this T-bond contract, which had no open interest as of Tuesday.

The CME said in an earlier statement it will exclude a February 2031 Treasury bond issue from eligibility for delivery for the June 2015, September 2015 and December 2015 T-bond contracts only.

The CME made the change to address the five-year gap in the basket of U.S. Treasuries that could be delivered against these three T-bond contracts. The federal government stopped issuing 30-year bonds between early 2001 and early 2006 when it was running a budget surplus.

This change in the eligible cheapest-to-deliver Treasuries made the value of the June 2015 contracts higher than its December 2014 and March 2015 counterparts, analysts said.

While the CME's decision was known, a small group of players decided to position themselves on Wednesday ahead of increased trading of the June 2015 T-bond.

June 2015 T-bond ended up 10-11/32 at 151-17/32, while the December 2014 contract fell 8/32 to 142-14/32 and March 2015 T-bond futures declined 7/32 to 140-31/32.

Trading volume in June 2015 T-bond was light at 1,445 contracts, although it picked up mid-afternoon Wednesday as traders took note of the price spike.

CME was not immediately available to comment on the contract's price move. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)