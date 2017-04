NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasuries yields trimmed their earlier increase on Wednesday as data showed the U.S. economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter, below an already modest 1.0 percent projected among economists.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last 1.995 percent after reaching a six-week peak of 2.039 percent earlier. The 10-year yield ended at 1.973 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)