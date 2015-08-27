NEW YORK Aug 27 U.S. Treasuries prices added to
earlier losses on Thursday with most yields rising to one-week
highs after the government upgraded its reading on
second-quarter economic growth more than economists had
forecast.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.7 percent annual
pace, faster than 2.3 percent rate reported last month, the
Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by
Reuters had projected a revised rate of 3.2 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last
down 8/32 in price for a yield of 2.202 percent, up 3 basis
points from late on Wednesday.
Two-year Treasuries yield which rises with
increased expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy, last
stood at 0.707 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)