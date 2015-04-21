* U.S. bond market stabilizes after Monday's sell-off * ECB may reduce collateral value for Greek banks -Bloomberg * Trading volume light on scant U.S. data before Fed meeting (Update market action, adds new quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Tuesday, steadying after the prior day's losses, as worries about Greek banks' access to cash were offset by some traders reducing their bullish bond bets. Staff at the European Central Bank have prepared a plan to reduce further the value it assigns to securities Greek banks use to get emergency funding, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The article propelled Greek yields to their highest levels in over two years. The report intensified anxiety about Greece and whether it might exit the euro zone if it cannot reach a deal with its creditors before it runs out of cash. Traders have worried Greece's departure will hurt the euro and pose a drag on the global economy, though European policymakers have downplayed such a move and its related risk to a "Grexit." Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a European Union summit on Thursday, a day ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to assess progress made by Athens in its reform pledges. "The macro focus is back on Greece. There's some uncertainty about currency valuation. There is an expected down trade on the euro if Greece exits," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist with Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. In the currency market, the euro was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.0699 after hitting a near 1-1/2 week peak last week. In late morning U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.893 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Monday. The 30-year bond was up 6/32 in price, yielding 2.580 percent, up nearly 1 basis point. The bond market briefly turned negative when a spurt of selling emerged, analysts said. "In a thin market, a few sellers could give it a push," said Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. Trading volume was light as investors moved to the sidelines in the absence of major domestic data and in advance of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)