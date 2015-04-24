* Greece, creditors wrestle over reforms to reach debt deal
* Weak U.S. business investment data spurs bids for bonds
* Analysts see no hint of rate move from U.S. Fed next week
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Friday as data showing weakness in U.S. business investment
in March supported the view that it is unlikely the Federal
Reserve will signal next week it is close to raising interest
rates.
The absence of a breakthrough in debt negotiations between
Greece and its creditors also underpinned safe-haven demand for
low-risk government debt, analysts said.
In advance of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee
meeting that will begin next Tuesday, benchmark yields have
traded in a 21 basis point range between 1.80 percent 2.01
percent in the past four weeks.
"We expect the FOMC to leave everything on the table and
maintain a similar tone to the last statement," said Ira Jersey,
head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse in New
York. "We think the long end will remain relatively stable even
if the Fed does become a bit more hawkish."
A wave of disappointing domestic data since the previous
FOMC meeting has spurred economists to downgrade their outlooks
for the U.S. economy in 2015.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday non-defense
capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, a closely watched
proxy for business spending plans, fell 0.5 percent last month.
In overseas developments, Greece offered some concessions on
Friday on reforms demanded by international lenders in return
for new funding, but euro zone creditors said negotiations must
speed up to get a deal done by June, when the Greek government
is expected to run out of cash.
The rise in Treasuries prices was muted by record highs on
the Nasdaq and the Standard & Poor's 500 index
together with a pullback in German Bunds, whose 10-year yields
were on track for their biggest weekly rise since
December. [IED:nL5N0XL26F]
In early U.S. trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
were up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.921 percent,
down 2.6 basis points from Thursday.
The 10-year yield was set to rise 7 basis points on the week
after hitting 1.993 percent on Wednesday, which was the highest
in 3-1/2 weeks, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond was up 10/32 in price to yield
2.621 percent, down nearly 2 basis points. The yield was on
track to rise 11 basis points on the week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)