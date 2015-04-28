* U.S. to sell $35 bln 5-year notes as FOMC sets to meet
* Solid U.S. home appreciation soothes some
worries-Case-Shiller
* Hedging on large corporate bond deals propels yields
higher
* Surprise drop in consumer confidence limits bond selling
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. Treasuries yields rose
on Tuesday as investors made room ahead of a $35 billion sale of
five-year government debt and reduced their bond holdings before
the start of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting.
A stronger-than-expected February rise in U.S. home prices
according to data from Standard & Poor's and Case-Shiller and
hedging on a pair of huge corporate bond issues compounded to a
sell-off in bonds.
"The deals are weighing on the market whether it's
rate-locking or just an increase in net supply," said Sean
Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Treasuries yields scaled back from their session highs
following a surprise drop in the Conference Board's index on
U.S. consumer confidence to its lowest level since December.
The market decline was also limited by the absence of a
breakthrough in talks between Greece and its creditors. Greek
borrowing costs have fallen since Monday on hopes
Athens will soon obtain more cash after Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his negotiation team.
In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasuries notes was up 2.5 basis points from late
on Monday to 1.949 percent.
The 30-year bond yield was 3.5 basis points
higher at 2.647 percent.
The 10-year yield has traded in a tight 0.21 percentage
point since the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March
when it downgraded its economic outlook.
The Fed's policy-setting group is scheduled to released a
statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.
On balance, domestic data have come in weaker-than-forecast,
supporting bets the U.S. central bank might leave rates near
zero into late 2015.
On Tuesday, S&P/Case Shiller said their gauge on home prices
in 20 U.S. cities grew 5.0 percent in February from a year ago,
stronger than the 4.7 percent increase projected by analysts.
The upbeat data were mitigated by an unexpectedly drop in the
Conference Board's index on U.S. consumer confidence in April.
On the supply front, large corporate deals have competed for
investors' attention with Amgen and Oracle
said bringing out multi-part issues in the $2 billion to $3
billion area, and $8 billion to $10 billion area, respectively.
Shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Treasury Department
will announce the results on its five-year note sale
, part of this week's $90 billion in fixed-rate
supply.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Grant McCool)