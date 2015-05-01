* Traders brush off misses in U.S. factory, construction data * Treasuries lost 0.53 pct in April after March gains-Barclays * Benchmark yields on track for worst week since early March (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Friday with benchmark yields hitting seven-week highs, as traders who have been rethinking the global interest rate outlook continued to bail out of bullish bond bets. Traders brushed off mild misses on U.S. data on manufacturing, car sales and consumer sentiment. Investors pared holdings of U.S. government debt in April, as heavy debt supply and less pessimism about Europe reduced the safe-haven allure of Treasuries, German Bunds and British gilts. "The fundamentals in Europe are turning and there may be an acknowledgement of that," said Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief investment strategist for fixed income at New York-based BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 6 basis points at 2.103 percent after hitting the highest in nearly seven weeks at 2.121 percent. The 10-year yield was on track for its biggest weekly rise since early March. German 10-year Bund yield jumped nearly 21 basis points on the week, the biggest such move since June 2013, while the yields on medium-term German debt moved into positive territory for the first time since January, according to Reuters data. "There's been some meaningful inflection points tested here," Rosenberg said. Trading volume was light as major European markets were closed for the May Day holiday. For the month of April, U.S. Treasuries produced a total loss of 0.53 percent, following a 0.63 percent gain in March, an index compiled by Barclays showed. The selling in Treasuries has been mitigated by the absence of a deal between Greece and its creditors and the view the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates at its next meeting in June. Most analysts expect the U.S. central bank will not end its near zero interest policy until September at the earliest. Investors and Fed policy-makers will be attuned to signs of an economic upturn after a measly 0.2 percent growth in the first three months. The Institute for Supply Management said its monthly index on national factory activity was unchanged at 51.5 in April, matching the 22-month low set in March. Economists had forecast an April figure of 52.0. The government said construction spending fell 0.6 percent in March to its lowest since September. Analysts had forecast a 0.5 percent rise. These soft readings were offset by University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index which ended April at 95.9, up from 93.0 in April. Car makers were reporting stronger April sales than March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)