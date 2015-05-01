* Investors rethink view on protracted global low yields
Traders brush off misses in U.S. factory, construction
data
Benchmark yields post biggest weekly rise since early
March
Treasuries lost 0.53 pct in April after March gains
-Barclays
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday, marking the market's worst week in two months, as
traders who have been rethinking the global interest rate
outlook further bailed out of bullish bond bets.
Traders brushed off mild misses on U.S. data on
manufacturing and construction spending.
Investors have pared their holdings of U.S. government debt
since mid-April, as heavy debt supply and diminished pessimism
about Europe reduced the safe-haven allure of Treasuries, German
Bunds and British gilts.
"The fundamentals in Europe are turning and there may be an
acknowledgement of that," said Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief
investment strategist for fixed income at New York-based
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was up 7.5 basis points at 2.119 percent after hitting the
highest in nearly seven weeks at 2.124 percent. The 10-year
yield booked its biggest weekly rise since early March.
The German 10-year Bund yield jumped nearly 21
basis points on the week, the biggest such move since June 2013,
according to Reuters data.
Trading volume was light as major European markets were
closed for the May Day holiday.
For the month of April, U.S. Treasuries produced a total
loss of 0.53 percent, following a 0.63 percent gain in March, an
index compiled by Barclays showed.
The selling in Treasuries has been mitigated by the absence
of a deal between Greece and its creditors and the view the
Federal Reserve will refrain from ending its near-zero interest
policy until September at the earliest.
Investors and Fed policy-makers will be attuned to signs of
an economic upturn after a measly 0.2 percent growth in the
first quarter.
The Institute for Supply Management said its monthly index
on national factory activity was unchanged at 51.5 in April,
matching the 22-month low set in March. Economists had forecast
an April figure of 52.0.
The government said construction spending fell 0.6 percent
in March to its lowest since September. Analysts had forecast a
0.5 percent rise.
These soft readings were offset by University of Michigan's
consumer sentiment index which ended April at 95.9, up from 93.0
in March. Car makers were reporting stronger April sales than
March.
"You have a good foundation for the consumers so they could
carry the expansion," said Stephen Freedman, head of cross-asset
strategy with UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, David
Gregorio and Meredith Mazzilli)