(Adds U.S. data, analyst comment)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasuries prices turned
slightly negative while hewing to narrow ranges on Monday,
marking a mixture of consolidation from last week's sharp
decline and low trading volumes given holidays in Tokyo and
London.
Investors looked past a report showing new orders for U.S.
factory goods had their biggest increase in eight months in
March, rising 2.1 percent versus forecasts for a 2.0 percent
gain.
The gains were driven by demand for transportation
equipment, but the underlying trend remained weak against the
backdrop of a strong dollar.
"We're coming off last week's highs (in yields) but on very
light volumes. I think the market is looking for some stability
and toward Friday's payrolls data," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
The rest of the week holds reports on business activity in
the critical services sector, the ADP national employment
report, weekly jobless claims and finally the Labor Department's
non-farm payrolls report for April on Friday.
Recent U.S. economic data have shown a moderating growth
rate, injecting some doubt as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will finally lift U.S. interest rates off of their zero-bound
level.
"A lot of U.S. data this week and I've been thinking the
front-end will be more informative, because if you do get a
pickup in data over this week, then that implies a September
hike is not out of the question," said Priya Misra, rates
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
"If data comes in stronger than expected this week, then 10
years will sell off, but much less than the front-end. The
front-end looks more mispriced and that's where the catch-up
will be felt more. We are looking for a rebound in data," she
said.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries lost their modest gains to
trade off 2/32 of a point in price, nudging the yield up to 2.12
percent. The yield is off its earlier seven-week
high.
The 30-year Treasury bond slid 13/32 of a point in price,
with the yield rising to 2.84 percent.
The 2-year Treasury note was unchanged at 0.59 percent
.
While Tokyo is closed for the Golden Week holidays and
London's market is shuttered for the early May bank holiday,
trading in continental Europe has the German bund yield rising
above 0.40 percent as deflation fears ease.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)