By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, ending an eight-session slide that had pushed yields on 30-year bonds to more than 3 percent for the first time this year.

Gains were biggest among long maturities, with prices for 30-year Treasuries rising well over 1 full point after a long-running selloff in European bonds halted.

Pullbacks in yields for German bunds and other European government bonds boosted Treasuries, according to Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.

Yields on benchmark German 10-year Bunds went as high as 0.796 percent on Thursday before easing to 0.581 percent as a worldwide bond market rout moderated.

"That could be a near-term peak in German yields," said Donald Ellenberger, strategist and portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. "If that is a signal Bunds are going to stabilize in the near term, that would be another reason to take some pressure off the long end of our market."

After rallying upon the beginning of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, benchmark European yields have rebounded dramatically as oil prices have risen, assuaging deflation fears.

Treasuries also benefited from the return of Japanese investors to the market after a holiday and the absence of big bond deals by Apple Inc and others, which had prompted selling of Treasuries earlier this week, according to traders.

"The market was oversold," Milstein said. "We held important levels, such as the 2.25 on the 10, and we had some dip buyers coming in."

The U.S. 10-year Treasury note was last up 16/32 and yielding 2.2818 percent. The 30-year's yield was 2.9105 percent, reflecting a price increase of 1-14/32, and earlier was as high as 3.038 percent.

Treasuries reacted little to government data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, staying near a 15-year low.

The data possibly signaled a continued strengthening in the U.S. jobs market ahead of Friday's April employment report, which often drives big price changes in bonds and could be critical to Federal Reserve policymakers readying to end an era of near-zero interest rates.

"Tomorrow's number will be critical and may reset direction," Milstein said. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Steve Orlofsky)