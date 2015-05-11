* German bond selloff pulls U.S. bond yields higher * U.S. to sell $64 bln new 3-, 10-, 30-year debt this week * Worries of Greek default remains in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, dragged higher by a continued selloff in German government bunds and as investors prepared for the U.S. government to sell $64 billion in new debt this week. German government bonds yields have spiked in the past week-and-a-half as a rebound in oil prices led some investors to reevaluate expectations that inflation will stay low. Crowded positioning, with most of the market betting on continued German bond strength, added to the pace of the sell-off once it began. "The focus right now is to wait for the bund shakeout to finish," said interest rate strategist Gennadiy Goldberg of TD Securities in New York. "Going into the year, everyone was long the dollar and bunds, and short the euro, and when people started taking some of those positions off, it really snowballed." Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, up from 1.92 percent on April 27. German 10-year note yields have jumped to 0.57 percent from 0.16 percent in that time. Goldberg said 10-year notes were likely to draw interest at around the 2.25 percent yield area. New U.S. supply this week is also adding pressure to the market. The Treasury is due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Worries that Greece may miss payments on its debt may, conversely, add a safety bid for U.S. bonds. Greece demanded on Monday that eurozone finance ministers acknowledge progress in negotiations on a cash-for-reform deal, hoping to unlock short-term borrowing to ease its financing crunch. However, sources familiar with European Central Bank thinking said there was still too little advance on key issues and too much uncertainty for the bank to allow the Greek government to sell more short-term Treasury bills. Stocks jumped overnight after China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday to try to stoke a sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a quarter-century. The People's Bank of China said on its website that it was lowering its benchmark, one-year lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.1 percent from May 11. It cut the benchmark deposit rate by the same amount to 2.25 percent. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)