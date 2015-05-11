* Yields jump before $64 bln new Treasury supply
* Retail sales, import prices, other data in focus
* German bund selloff continues, weighs on U.S. debt
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday before the U.S. government will sell $64 billion in new
debt this week, and ahead of a number of economic releases that
will give new insight into the pace of U.S. growth.
The Treasury is due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, with corporate and other
supply also weighing on the market.
A number of data releases, including retail sales for April
released on Wednesday, will also be scrutinized for signs of
economic strength and whether inflation is picking up, as some
believe is likely.
"There is a lot of data event risk coming up because there
are so many releases that are of relatively high impact. I can
see some selling just as a general point of risk aversion," said
Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New
York.
Import and export price data for April is also due on
Wednesday, producer price data for April will be released on
Thursday and industrial production for April is scheduled for
Friday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 25/32 in
price to yield 2.24 percent, up from 2.15 percent late on
Friday. Thirty-year bonds dropped 1-28/32 in price
to yield 3.01 percent, up from 2.90 percent.
Continuing weakness in German government bonds also dragged
U.S. Treasury yields higher.
German bund yields have spiked in the past week and a half
as a rebound in oil prices led some investors to reevaluate
expectations that inflation will stay low.
Crowded positioning, with most of the market having bet on
continued German bond strength, added to the pace of the
sell-off once it began.
"The focus right now is to wait for the bund shakeout to
finish," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York. "Going into the year, everyone was
long the dollar and bunds, and short the euro, and when people
started taking some of those positions off, it really
snowballed."
Some concerns that Greece may default on its debt in the
near-term eased on Monday, reducing demand for safe haven U.S.
Treasuries, after Greece paid about 750 million euros to the
International Monetary Fund on Monday, a day before it was due.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Ted Botha)