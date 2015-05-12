(Rewrites to add auction, quote, details, updates prices)
* Bonds firm as higher yields draw some buyers
* $35 bln three-year note sale see solid demand
* Treasury to sell $24 bln 10-year notes Wednesday
* Retail sales data on Wednesday in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 12 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Tuesday as some buyers came back to the market, helping the
government sell $24 billion in new three-year notes, the first
sale of $64 billion in new supply this week.
U.S. debt had weakened earlier in the day in line with
German government bonds, which have been under pressure in
recent weeks for reasons that some attribute to optimism that
inflation may have bottomed in the euro region.
Many investors have been unwilling to buy bonds until the
selloff shows signs of stabilizing, and crowded positioning has
added to the rout, though higher yields lured some asset
managers back to the market on Tuesday.
"We saw some real money buying off the lows this morning,"
said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New
York.
The stronger tone helped the Treasury auction three-year
notes to strong demand at a 1.00 percent yield. The ratio of
total bids to the amount of three-year notes
offered was 3.34, higher than April's 3.25 and
matching the level seen in February.
Wednesday's $24 billion 10-year note sale and Thursday's $16
billion 30-year bond sale may be more challenging.
Recent 10-year auctions have gone well and a higher yield
may attract overseas interest, said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut. However, 30-year bonds "have been much more
challenging to take down so we think a larger concession will be
needed," he said.
Heavy corporate issuance has also weighed on Treasuries and
may keep the market volatile.
"Issuance has been tremendous and there hasn't been a lot of
support as the market backs up," said Societe Generale's Murphy.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 2.28 percent, after earlier rising as high as
2.37 percent, the highest since Nov. 14. Thirty-year bonds
gained 10/32 in price to yield 3.03 percent, after
earlier increasing to 3.13 percent, the highest since Nov. 7.
The release of retail sales data for April will be in focus
on Wednesday.
