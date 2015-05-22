* April core price rise revives bets on Fed rate hike
* Fed's Yellen to speak on economy at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT)
* Lack of Greek debt deal underpins safety bids for bonds
* U.S. bond market to close early ahead of 3-day weekend
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Friday as a stronger-than-expected rise in core consumer prices
in April revived expectations inflation may approach the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target later this year.
If this price upturn persists, it would allow the U.S.
central bank to consider ending its near-zero interest rate
policy sooner this year than previously thought, analysts said.
The government's gauge on core consumer goods prices that
exclude volatile energy and food prices rose by 0.3 percent last
month, more than the 0.2 percent forecast by economists. This
lifted the year-over-year rise in core inflation to 1.8 percent,
its highest since October.
"This enables the Fed to move rates higher incrementally
sooner. They have less room to wait," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
The yield rise was capped by a perception the April core
price increase was largely driven by a 0.7 percent jump in
medical care expenses even as gasoline costs fell sharply.
Moreover, the absence of a deal between Greece and its
lenders stoked worries of a default by the cash-strapped nation
and safety demand for low-risk U.S. government debt.
A Greek government spokesman said on Friday Greece still
expects to clinch a cash-for-reform deal in time so it could
meet its debt payments in June.
Also, there was uncertainty over a speech at 1:00 p.m. (1300
GMT) by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S. economy.
Traders largely don't expect surprises on monetary policy
and economic assessment from Yellen following mildly dovish
April 28-29 policy minutes on Wednesday and ahead of a three-day
weekend.
The U.S. bond market will close early at 2:00 p.m. (1800
GMT), and stay shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were 5/32 in price with a yield of 2.206 percent, up
2 basis points from Thursday's close.
Two-year Treasuries yield, which is sensitive to
change in traders' view on Fed policy, climbed 4 basis points to
0.618 percent.
In the inflation debt market, the yield spread between
10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
and regular 10-year Treasuries notes grew to 1.92
percent, the widest in 2-1/2 weeks, according to Tradeweb.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)