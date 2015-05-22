* April core price rise revives bets on Fed rate hike
* Fed's Yellen sees rate liftoff in 2015 if economy improves
* Lack of Greek debt deal underpins safety bids for bonds
* U.S. bond market to close early ahead of 3-day weekend
(Adds quote, updates market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Friday as a stronger-than-expected increase in core consumer
prices in April revived expectations that inflation may approach
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target later this year.
If the price upturn persists, it would allow the U.S.
central bank to consider ending its near-zero interest rate
policy this year sooner than previously thought, analysts said.
"The core CPI number is starting to point to some momentum
toward inflation. If it continues, they will be ready to move
later on this year," said Todd Hedtke, vice president of
investment management with Allianz Investment Management in
Minneapolis.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, in a speech to a business group in
Providence, Rhode Island, said a rate increase would be
appropriate this year if the economy shows further improvement.
Bond yields briefly spiked but retreated as traders focused on
the rest of Yellen's remarks that signaled a path of rate hikes
will be gradual.
The government's gauge on core consumer goods prices, which
excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose by 0.3 percent
last month, bringing the year-over-year rise to 1.8 percent, the
highest since October.
The rise in Treasuries yields was capped by a perception the
April core price increase was largely driven by a 0.7 percent
jump in medical care expenses, which is not expected to happen
again, while some other components of the core number were
unchanged to weaker.
In addition, the absence of a deal between Greece and its
lenders stoked worries of a default by the cash-strapped nation,
driving a safety bid for low-risk U.S. government debt.
A Greek government spokesman said on Friday that Greece
still expects to clinch a cash-for-reform deal in time to meet
its debt payments in June.
The U.S. bond market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and
will be shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were down 7/32 in price, yielding 2.213 percent, up
3 basis points from Thursday's close.
The two-year Treasuries yield, which is sensitive
to change in traders' view on changes in Fed policy, climbed 4
basis points to 0.618 percent.
Two-year and 10-year yields were up 8 and 7 basis points on
the week, respectively.
In the inflation debt market, the yield spread between
10-year Treasury inflation protected securities
and regular 10-year Treasuries touched 1.92
percent, the widest in 2-1/2 weeks. This gauge of investors'
inflation expectations was last 1.90 percent, up 2 basis points,
according to Tradeweb.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)