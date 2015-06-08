UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Greece worries rekindle safety bid for U.S. bonds * U.S. to sell $58 bln in 3- , 10- and 30-year debt * Heavy corporate supply seen capping Treasuries demand (Adds quote, updates market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday with benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs as concerns about Greece and its ability to avert default renewed safe-haven investor demand for lower-risk government debt. Greece and its creditors have not reached a deal so that the cash-strapped country could obtain more funds. Greece delayed a 300 million euro payment to the International Monetary Fund last week and rattled investors on Friday when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras outright rejected a proposal from lenders. Athens struck a more conciliatory tone on Monday, giving some hopes that an agreement may be obtained by the end of June. "Greece is clearly a big issue. People are watching and waiting," said John Herrmann, an interest rates strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York. The safety bid provided a respite for the U.S. bond market, coming off its worst week in three months. A surprisingly strong U.S. payrolls report for May raised bets the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates later this year. It also spurred selling on Friday, resulting in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields booking their largest one-week increase in nearly two years. Wall Street's top banks now expect the U.S. central bank to begin raising rates in September, followed by another hike before year-end, a Reuters poll on Friday showed. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes last traded at 2.386 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Friday. It hit 2.442 percent on Friday, which was the highest since early October, according to Tradeweb. The 30-year bond yield declined by 0.5 basis point to 3.106 percent, while the five-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.715 percent. A drop in yields will likely be limited as investors seek to reduce their Treasuries holdings in anticipation of this week's supply. The Treasury Department will sell a combined $58 billion in 3-, 10- and 30-year securities, starting on Tuesday. Investors also face plenty of choices from the higher-yielding corporate bond sector, analysts said. Companies are expected to sell about $30 billion in investment-grade debt this year, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. "Foreign demand looking for higher yields in the U.S. will likely support these auctions," said Stan Shipley, a strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. German 10-year Bunds were yielding 0.886 percent, about 1.50 percentage points below their U.S. counterparts. (Editing by G Crosse)
