* U.S. seen selling 10-yr notes at highest yield since Sept
* German Bunds, corporate supply keep pressure on Treasuries
* Greece debt standoff on back burner for now for traders
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 10 A selloff of German Bunds and
this week's hefty corporate and government debt supply propelled
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields to their highest in more
than seven months on Wednesday.
Reduced concern that the euro zone would slip into deflation
sent 10-year German yields above 1 percent for the
first time since September. That caused investors to shed their
holdings of U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds
, traders said.
"We are completely tracking Bund yields," said Mike
Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries last
traded up 6.3 basis points from late Tuesday at 2.480 percent in
advance of a $21 billion auction of 10-year supply at 1 p.m. EDT
(1700 GMT).
The U.S. 10-year yield reached 2.493 percent earlier, which
was the highest since 2.508 percent on Oct. 1, according to
Reuters data.
The 10-year note sale follows a solid three-year auction
on Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department will
complete its debt sales this week with a $13 billion auction of
30-year bonds on Thursday.
In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the 10-year
supply to sell at a yield of 2.488 percent, which would be the
highest yield at a 10-year auction since September.
Analysts said these higher U.S. yields should entice some
investors to own new issues of Treasuries and corporate bonds,
but those worried about a further rise in yields may refrain
from purchasing them for now.
Companies have been pumping supply into the bond market too.
They raised more than $18 billion with investment-grade debt on
Monday and Tuesday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Meanwhile, the standoff between Greece and its creditors has
been less of a concern for traders despite chances that Athens
may default on a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the
International Monetary Fund at the end of June.
Traders have been concerned that Greece's struggle to meet
its debt obligations could portend its exit from the euro zone,
a move that could hurt global financial markets.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)