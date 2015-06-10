* U.S. sells $21 bln 10-year notes to solid demand
* German Bunds, corporate supply keep pressure on Treasuries
* Greece debt development adds intraday market volatility
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 10 A selloff of German Bunds and
this week's hefty corporate and government debt supply propelled
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields to their highest in more
than seven months on Wednesday before yields pulled back
following a solid 10-year note sale.
Reduced concern that the euro zone would slip into deflation
sent 10-year German yields above 1 percent for the
first time since September. That caused investors to shed
holdings of U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds
, traders said.
"We are completely tracking Bund yields," said Mike
Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
German 10-year yields rose for a fourth straight day, up 3
basis points at 0.984 percent.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries hit
2.493 percent, the highest since 2.508 percent on Oct. 1. It was
last 2.487 percent, up 7 basis points on the day.
These yield levels might unnerve investors similar to what
happened two years ago during the 'taper tantrum,' analysts
said.
"We are approaching yield levels where we may begin to see
outflows from some bond funds. People might not have tolerance
for more losses," said Boris Rjavinski, a strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Investors dumped bond funds after then Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted in May 2013 the U.S. central bank
might end its third large-scale bond purchases. Benchmark yields
jumped some 100 basis points from May to July 2013 to 2.75
percent before stabilizing.
The 10-year yield retreated from its earlier peak after a
solid $21 billion auction of 10-year supply, which followed a
well-bid three-year auction on Tuesday.
The U.S. Treasury Department will complete its debt sales
this week with a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Analysts said these higher U.S. yields should entice some
investors to own new issues of Treasuries and corporate bonds,
but those worried about a further rise in yields may refrain
from purchasing them for now.
Companies have been pumping supply into the bond market too.
They raised more than $18 billion with investment-grade debt on
Monday and Tuesday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Meanwhile, conflicting news on whether Greece and its
creditors might be closer to striking a deal caused some market
swings prior to the 10-year auction.
Traders have been concerned that Athens may default on a 1.6
billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary Fund at
the end of June.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and
James Dalgleish)