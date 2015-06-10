* U.S. sells $21 bln 10-year notes to solid demand * German Bunds, corporate supply keep pressure on Treasuries * Greece debt development adds intraday market volatility * Wall Street rally revives bond sales in late trading (Updates with market levels) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 10 A selloff of German Bunds and this week's hefty corporate and government debt supply propelled longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields to their highest in more than seven months on Wednesday after a brief respite due to a solid auction of 10-year notes. Reduced concern that the euro zone might slip into deflation sent German 10-year yields above 1 percent for the first time since September. That caused investors to shed holdings of U.S. Treasuries and Japan government bonds , traders said. "We are completely tracking Bund yields," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida. German 10-year yields rose for a fourth straight day, up 3 basis points at 0.984 percent. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries hit 2.495 percent, the highest since 2.508 percent on Oct. 1. It was last at 2.489 percent, up 7 basis points on the day as a rally in Wall Street stocks revived selling of Treasuries in late trading. Yields at these levels might unnerve investors in a way similar to what happened two years ago during the "taper tantrum," analysts said. "We are approaching yield levels where we may begin to see outflows from some bond funds. People might not have tolerance for more losses," said Boris Rjavinski, a strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark yields jumped some 100 basis points from May to July 2013 to 2.75 percent after then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted in May 2013 the U.S. central bank might end its round of third large-scale bond purchases. The 10-year yield briefly retreated from earlier peaks following a solid $21 billion 10-year note sale. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Analysts said these higher U.S. yields should entice some investors to own new issues of Treasuries and corporate bonds, but those worried about a further rise in yields may refrain from purchasing them for now. Companies have been pumping supply into the bond market too. They raised more than $18 billion with investment-grade debt on Monday and Tuesday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Meanwhile, conflicting news on whether Greece and its creditors might be closer to striking a deal caused some market swings before the 10-year auction. Traders have been concerned that Athens may default on a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary Fund at the end of June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and James Dalgleish)