* U.S. sells $21 bln 10-year notes to solid demand
* German Bunds, corporate supply keep pressure on Treasuries
* Greece debt development adds intraday market volatility
* Wall Street rally revives bond sales in late trading
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 10 A selloff of German Bunds and
this week's hefty corporate and government debt supply propelled
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields to their highest in more
than seven months on Wednesday after a brief respite due to a
solid auction of 10-year notes.
Reduced concern that the euro zone might slip into deflation
sent German 10-year yields above 1 percent for the
first time since September. That caused investors to shed
holdings of U.S. Treasuries and Japan government bonds
, traders said.
"We are completely tracking Bund yields," said Mike
Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
German 10-year yields rose for a fourth straight day, up 3
basis points at 0.984 percent.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries hit
2.495 percent, the highest since 2.508 percent on Oct. 1. It was
last at 2.489 percent, up 7 basis points on the day as a rally
in Wall Street stocks revived selling of Treasuries in late
trading.
Yields at these levels might unnerve investors in a way
similar to what happened two years ago during the "taper
tantrum," analysts said.
"We are approaching yield levels where we may begin to see
outflows from some bond funds. People might not have tolerance
for more losses," said Boris Rjavinski, a strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark yields jumped some 100 basis points from May to
July 2013 to 2.75 percent after then Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke hinted in May 2013 the U.S. central bank might end
its round of third large-scale bond purchases.
The 10-year yield briefly retreated from earlier peaks
following a solid $21 billion 10-year note sale.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $13 billion in
30-year bonds on Thursday.
Analysts said these higher U.S. yields should entice some
investors to own new issues of Treasuries and corporate bonds,
but those worried about a further rise in yields may refrain
from purchasing them for now.
Companies have been pumping supply into the bond market too.
They raised more than $18 billion with investment-grade debt on
Monday and Tuesday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Meanwhile, conflicting news on whether Greece and its
creditors might be closer to striking a deal caused some market
swings before the 10-year auction.
Traders have been concerned that Athens may default on a 1.6
billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary Fund at
the end of June.
