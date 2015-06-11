* German 10-year yield posts biggest fall in over 2 years
* Traders shrug off in-line May rise in U.S. retail sales
* Stalled Greece debt talk revives safety bids for bonds
* U.S. sells 30-year bonds to brisk investor demand
(Recasts lead, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 11 The U.S. Treasuries market
rallied on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from
seven-month highs as lower European borrowing costs and a strong
30-year bond sale renewed appetite for U.S. government bonds
following a two-day selloff.
Traders buying bonds to exit earlier bond bets also spurred
the market recovery despite an in-line report on domestic retail
sales, which showed a healthy 1.2 percent rise in May,
suggesting the U.S. economy is regaining momentum from a winter
lull.
Signs of a deadlock in Greece's debt talks rekindled safety
bids for Treasuries, helping to send benchmark yields to their
steepest one-day fall in over two weeks.
The bond market's rebound from its slump will likely be
limited, analysts say, as investors turn cautious ahead of next
week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the central bank
may signal it will raise interest rates later this year.
"We backed up with Europe, and the 30-year auction went
really well," said Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and
agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
In afternoon U.S. trading, the yield on 10-year Treasuries
notes was down 8 basis points at 2.395 percent.
Earlier, it had touched 2.500 percent, which was the highest
since Oct. 1, according to Reuters data.
U.S. yields remained in lock step with their European
counterparts, which fell from their recent peaks due to strong
demand at several sovereign bond sales across the euro zone.
Ten-year German Bund yields, a proxy for
long-term European borrowing costs, ended at 0.891 percent, down
10 basis points in their biggest one-day fall since Feb. 2013.
Evidence of bond appetite overseas should bode well for
domestic corporate and government debt slated for sale the rest
of the week, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold two-thirds of the $13
billion in 30-year bonds it offered to investors.
Companies planned to issue more investment-grade bonds the
rest of the week after raising nearly $30 billion the past three
days, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Meanwhile, there was no breakthrough in Greece's negotiation
with its lenders on a deal to avert default.
The International Monetary Fund, which Athens owes a 1.6
billion euro payment at month end, said its delegation left the
debt talks in Brussels due to major differences with the Greek
government.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and Meredith
Mazzilli)