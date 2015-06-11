* German 10-year yield posts biggest fall in over two years
* Traders shrug off in-line May rise in U.S. retail sales
* Stalled Greece debt talks revive safety bid for bonds
* U.S. sells 30-year bonds to brisk investor demand
(Updates with late market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 11 The U.S. Treasuries market
rallied on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from
seven-month highs as lower European borrowing costs and a robust
30-year bond auction renewed appetite for U.S. government bonds
following a two-day selloff.
Traders buying bonds to exit earlier bond bets also spurred
the market recovery despite an in-line report on domestic retail
sales, which showed a healthy 1.2 percent rise in May,
suggesting the U.S. economy is regaining momentum after a winter
lull.
Signs of a deadlock in Greece's debt talks rekindled safety
bids for Treasuries, helping send benchmark yields to their
steepest one-day fall in over two weeks.
The bond market's rebound from its slump will likely be
limited, analysts say, as investors turn cautious ahead of next
week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the U.S. central
bank may signal it will raise interest rates this year.
"We backed up with Europe, and the 30-year auction went
really well," said Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and
agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
In late U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was down 9 basis points at 2.390
percent. Earlier, it had touched 2.500 percent, the highest
since Oct. 1, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond jumped 2 points in price,
yielding 3.100 percent, down 11 basis points.
U.S. yields stayed in lock step with European counterparts,
which fell from recent peaks due to strong demand at several
sovereign bond sales across the euro zone.
Ten-year German Bund yields, a proxy for
long-term European borrowing costs, ended at 0.891 percent, down
10 basis points in their biggest one-day fall since February
2013.
Evidence of bond appetite overseas should bode well for
domestic corporate and government debt slated for sale the rest
of the week, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold two-thirds of the $13
billion in 30-year bonds it offered to investors. Primary
dealers bought the rest.
The 30-year auction was the final part of the Treasury's $58
billion in fixed-rate debt supply.
Companies have raised nearly $30 billion this week,
according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Meanwhile, there was no breakthrough in Greece's negotiation
with its lenders on a deal to avert default.
The International Monetary Fund, which Athens owes a 1.6
billion euro payment at month end, said its delegation left
talks in Brussels due to major differences with the Greek
government.
