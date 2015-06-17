* Yields rise, Fed statement due Wed afternoon
* Fed expected to lower economic, fed funds forecasts
* Ongoing Greek fears may add bond bid
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is due to conclude its
two-day meeting and give its latest economic forecasts, which
will be analyzed for clues over when the Fed is likely to begin
raising interest rates.
A stronger-than-expected jobs report for May raised
expectations that the Fed will make its first rate hike in
September, though many investors and analysts also expect the
Fed to lower its economic and federal funds rate forecasts for
next year.
Investors don't see the Fed as likely to suggest a rate
increase in September in today's meeting, though they may
acknowledge improvement in employment.
"They will indicate, as they have, that a rate hike is
probably coming this year and they may say they are happier with
the labor market now than they were before, but it's completely
going to be open to interpretation," said Lou Brien, a market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 5/32
in price to yield 2.33 percent, up from 2.32 percent late on
Tuesday.
Trading volumes were low on Wednesday with no major economic
releases. Treasuries had gained earlier this week on concerns
that Greece will default on its debt and leave the euro zone.
The Greek central bank warned on Wednesday that the country
would be put on a "painful course" towards default and exiting
the euro zone if the government and its international creditors
failed to reach an agreement on an aid-for-reforms deal.
Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday afternoon as investors
covering short positions before the Fed statement, and on
expectations that further negative news on Greece could increase
demand for Treasuries.
"There's some position squaring before the Fed, a little bit
of short covering and the potential for getting more Greece
news," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit
Agricole in New York.
