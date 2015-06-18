* Yield curve steepest in a month
* Consumer prices rise most in two years in May
* Treasury to sell $7 bln in 30-yr TIPS reopening
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices recorded their
largest increase in more than two years in May, with long-dated
bonds taking the brunt of the selling.
The Labor Department said on Thursday its Consumer Price
Index rose 0.4 percent last month after gaining 0.1 percent in
April. That was the largest increase since February 2013 and
left the CPI unchanged in the 12 months through May after a 0.2
percent yearly decline in April.
The data came the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
expected inflation to rise gradually to its 2 percent target
over the medium term and that the economy was probably strong
enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the
year.
"Investors really want to be more in the middle- and
front-end of the curve rather than in the long-end because the
Fed is trying to get the inflation rate higher," said Tom di
Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital
Markets in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last little changed
in price to yield 2.34 percent, up from around 2.30 percent
before the data. The yield curve between 5-year notes and
30-year bonds steepened to 150 basis points, its
steepest since May 20.
Investors have been unwinding curve trades, and the Treasury
is also due to sell $7 billion in a reopening of 30-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities later on Thursday, which
weighed on long bonds.
Technical analysis is also bearish on 30-year bonds, adding
to nervousness that their yields are likely to continue to rise.
"People are afraid that the technicals are as such that you
are going to see more of a selloff coming down the road," said
di Galoma.
Concerns that Greece may default on its debt and leave the
eurozone, however, may add a new safety bid for U.S. bonds if
the situation is not resolved.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a deal
between Greece and its creditors was still possible if Athens
showed the necessary will, amid mounting pessimism that the
austerity-hit country might crash out of the eurozone.
