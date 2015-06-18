(Adds details on Greece, economic data, updates prices) * Yield curve steepest in a month * Economy gains traction, increasing inflation fears * Treasury sell $7 bln in 30-yr TIPS to strong demand By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday and the yield curve steepened after stronger economic data increased speculation that inflation would increase and that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to a near 15-year low and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region accelerated to a six-month high in June, reports showed on Thursday. The Labor Department also said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent last month, the largest increase since February 2013, though core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, rose only 0.1 percent, the smallest increase in five months. Thirty-year bonds underperformed, with investors unwinding curve trades adding to the selloff. "Investors really want to be more in the middle- and front-end of the curve rather than in the long-end because the Fed is trying to get the inflation rate higher," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it expected inflation to rise gradually to its 2 percent target over the medium term and that the economy was probably strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, up from around 2.31 percent late on Wednesday. The yield curve between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 150 basis points, it's steepest since May 20. Technical analysis is also bearish on long bonds, adding to nervousness that their yields are likely to continue to rise. "People are afraid that the technicals are as such that you are going to see more of a selloff coming down the road," said di Galoma. The Treasury sold $7 billion in a reopening of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities to strong demand on Thursday with dealers taking the lowest portion of the sale on record. The TIPS sold at a yield of 1.142 percent, which was the highest since an auction in February 2014. Headlines about Greece created some volatility. Yields rose on a report by a German newspaper that the country's creditors plan to offer to extend its existing aid program, but fell back after the report was dismissed by EU officials. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)