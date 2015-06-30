* Signs emerge on potential Greece debt deal before
referendum
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. data support bids for U.S. bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasuries yields rose
slightly on Tuesday as hopes of a last-minute deal between
Greece and its creditors would keep the cash-strapped nation
from leaving the euro zone and avert further distress on
financial markets.
U.S. benchmark yields bounced up from one-week lows set
during Monday's rally due to a weekend breakdown in talks
between Athens and international lenders ahead of Tuesday's
deadline for Greece to repay the International Monetary Fund
$1.77 billion.
The contentious, unpredictable negotiations have resulted in
investors piling in and out of Treasuries, German Bunds,
Japanese yen and other low-risk assets in recent days, analysts
said.
"It's all about Greece. The Treasuries market seems to be
trading on each Greece headline," said Thomas Rother, executive
director of U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
USA in New York.
On Tuesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker made an offer to convince Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before a
referendum on Sunday which EU partners say will be a choice of
whether to stay in the euro.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told lawmakers
Greece would not have to exit the euro zone economic bloc even
if Greek votes reject the bailout terms in the referendum.
These latest developments mitigated by weaker-than-expected
U.S. domestic economic data including a weaker-than-expected
rise in home prices in April according to S&P/Case-Shiller and a
smaller-than-expected increase in a private measure on business
activity in the Chicago area.
The Conference Board said its gauge on U.S. consumer
confidence rose more than expected in June.
In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.339
percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond was down 2/32 in price for a
yield of 3.102 percent, up fractionally from Monday.
U.S. financial markets will close on Friday in observance of
the Fourth of July holiday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)