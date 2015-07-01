* Greece's Tsipras accepts some conditions for debt deal
* U.S. companies hire most workers since December - ADP
* Weak German five-year note sale spurs bond selling
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday as hopes of a Greece debt deal pared safehaven bids
for U.S. government bonds and a stronger-than-expected report on
private jobs growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike
later this year.
A poor five-year German Bobl note auction stoked selling in
core European fixed-income, which spilled into the U.S. bond
market, analysts said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has told international
lenders his government could accept their bailout offer if some
terms were changed, but Germany said it could not negotiate
while Greece was headed for a referendum on the aid-for-reforms
deal on Sunday.
These developments soothed some jitters that Greece would
leave the euro zone, which traders fear would stress worldwide
financial markets.
"Until over the weekend with the Greek referendum, the
market is refocused on the economy and the Bobl auction," said
Jonathan Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York.
In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 25/32 in price to yield 2.424 percent, up
9.1 basis points from Tuesday's close.
The 30-year bond fell 1-26/32 in price, yielding
3.200 percent up 9.5 basis points from Tuesday.
Treasuries prices fell to session lows following payrolls
processor ADP said U.S. companies added 237,000 jobs in June,
the most since December and more than the 218,000 increase
forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
Traders will receive later Wednesday on May construction
spending; June vehicle sales from car makers and June
manufacturing activity from the Institute for Supply Management.
Evidence the U.S. economy is rebounding from its
first-quarter slowdown will likely reinforce the view the U.S.
central bank may end its near zero interest rate policy as early
as September, analysts said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)