By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday as hopes for a Greece debt deal prompted investors to
pare safe-haven bids, while a stronger-than-expected report on
private jobs growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike
later this year.
A poor five-year German Bobl note auction stoked selling in
core European fixed-income. Analysts said this spilled into the
U.S. bond market, which had had just finished its worst quarter
in two years in terms of total returns.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has told international
lenders his government could accept their bailout offer if some
terms were changed in advance of a Sunday referendum on the
aid-for-reforms deal. Tsipras urged Greeks to reject the
conditions of a bailout in a bid to force creditors to loosen
terms.
"A 'no' vote adds more ambiguity. That's a bigger negative
for markets," said Jim Caron, fixed-income portfolio manager at
Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York.
Still traders viewed these latest developments on balance as
progress toward a solution that keeps Greece in the euro zone
and averts strain on worldwide financial markets.
In late U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 25/32 in price to yield 2.424 percent, up
9 basis points from Tuesday.
The 30-year bond fell 1-26/32 in price, yielding
3.202 percent up 10 basis points from Tuesday.
The U.S. Treasuries market lost 1.58 percent in the second
quarter, its biggest drop since a 1.92 percent loss in the
second quarter of 2013, according to an index compiled by
Barclays.
Upbeat domestic economic data also spurred selling in
Treasuries.
Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. companies added 237,000
jobs in June, the most since December.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national manufacturing activity rose to 53.5 in June, the
highest level since January, while the government said
construction spending rose 0.8 percent in May to its highest
level in just over 6-1/2-years.
Evidence the U.S. economy is rebounding from its
first-quarter slowdown could give the Fed more impetus to hike
interest rates from near-zero levels, analysts said.
These reports came a day before the government's payrolls
report for June. Economists polled by Reuters expected that
employment growth slowed to 230,000 jobs in June from 280,000 in
May. The unemployment rate was forecast to slip to a seven-year
low of 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent.
U.S. financial markets will close on Friday for the Fourth
of July holiday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon and David
Gregorio)