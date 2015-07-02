* Uncertainty over Greece's referendum spur bids for bonds
* Futures suggest traders price out Fed rate hike in 2015
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday as data showed a setback in labor market improvement in
June, raising doubts whether the Federal Reserve would end its
near-zero interest rate policy later this year.
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added 223,000
workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase projected by
economists polled by Reuters. It downgraded its readings of
April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs
created than previously reported.
Another bleak aspect of the latest payrolls report was the
no growth in wages, which analysts say would disappoint the Fed
which has counted on growing paychecks to help support consumer
spending and its 2 percent inflation target.
"Clearly the report was disappointing," said Mark Zandi,
chief economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester,
Pennsylvania. "If we continue get this type of payrolls report
again in July and August, the Fed won't move in September."
U.S. interest rates futures rose after the June payrolls
report, suggesting traders priced out the chances of a Fed rate
increase this year.
Meanwhile, traders who were uncertain on the outcome of
Greece's referendum on Sunday on bailout terms loaded up on
safehaven U.S. government debt ahead of a three-day weekend.
U.S. financial markets will close on Friday for the Fourth
of July holiday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged
voters to reject the deal in an effort to force lenders to
loosen austerity terms, while Eurogroup chair Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Thursday a 'no' vote would not strengthen
Greece's negotiation stance to clinch a reform-for-cash deal.
Investors hope majority of Greek voters would vote 'yes' on
Sunday. This would signal the country won't exit the euro zone.
Traders fear Greece leaving the economic bloc and common
currency would roil financial markets.
In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were up 11/32 in price, erasing losses before the
payrolls data. The 10-year yield was last 2.375 percent, down 4
basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was up 9/32 in price after
falling as much as a full point before the jobs report. The
30-year yield was last 3.178 percent, down 2 basis points from
Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)