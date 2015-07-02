* Downward revisions in job increases, no wage growth in
June raise concerns
* Uncertainty over Greece's referendum spur bids for bonds
* Futures suggest traders price out Fed rate hike in 2015
* Some analysts see Sept rate increase still in play
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday as data showed a setback in labor market improvement in
June, raising doubts whether the Federal Reserve would end its
near-zero interest rate policy later this year.
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added 223,000
workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase projected by
economists polled by Reuters. It downgraded its readings of
April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs
created than previously reported.
Another bleak aspect of the latest payrolls report was the
absence of growth in wages, which analysts say would disappoint
the Fed which has counted on growing paychecks to help support
consumer spending and its 2 percent inflation target.
"The biggest disappointment was in wages. This set back the
progress we had been seeing," said Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief
investment strategist for fixed income at New York-based
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager.
U.S. interest rates futures rose after the June payrolls
report, suggesting traders priced out the chances of a Fed rate
increase this year.
On the other hand, some economists said the latest data were
not so dismal. The Fed may still raise rates in September if
momentum in the jobs market reaccelerates this summer.
Meanwhile, traders who were worried about Greece's
referendum on Sunday on bailout terms bought safehaven U.S.
government debt ahead of a three-day weekend.
U.S. financial markets will close on Friday to observe the
Fourth of July holiday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged
voters to reject the deal in an effort to force lenders to
loosen austerity terms, while Eurogroup chair Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Thursday a 'no' vote would not strengthen
Greece's negotiation stance to clinch a reform-for-cash deal.
Investors hope the majority of Greek voters would vote 'yes'
on Sunday as this would signal the country won't exit the euro
zone. Traders fear Greece leaving the economic bloc and common
currency would roil financial markets.
In late morning U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
notes were up 13/32 in price, erasing losses before
the payrolls data. The 10-year yield was last 2.371 percent,
down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was up 17/32 in price after
falling as much as a full point before the jobs report. The
30-year yield was last 3.167 percent, down 3 basis points from
Wednesday's close.
