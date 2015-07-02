* Prior job gains downgraded, no wage growth in June
* Uncertainty over Greece's referendum spur bids for bonds
* Futures suggest traders price out Fed rate hike in 2015
* Some analysts see September rate increase still in play
(Adds late market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday, rebounding from the prior day's selloff, as data
showed an improving labor market cooled in June, raising doubts
whether the Federal Reserve would end its near-zero interest
rate policy later this year.
The government said U.S. employers hired 223,000 workers
last month, less than the 230,000 increase forecast by
economists polled by Reuters. It also downgraded its reading on
April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs
created than previously reported.
The latest report also showed an absence of wage gains,
which analysts say would disappoint the Fed which has counted on
growing paychecks to help support consumer spending and its 2
percent inflation target.
"The biggest disappointment was in wages. This set back the
progress we had been seeing," said Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief
investment strategist for fixed income at New York-based
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager.
U.S. interest rates futures rose after the June payrolls
report, suggesting traders priced out the chances of a Fed rate
increase this year.
On the other hand, some economists said the latest data were
not so dismal. The Fed may still raise rates in September if
momentum in the jobs market reaccelerates this summer.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 7/32
in price, erasing losses before the payrolls data. The 10-year
yield was last 2.391 percent, down 3 basis points from late on
Wednesday and down 8 basis points on the week.
Yields on most other issues were down 2 to 6 basis points,
while the 30-year yield was flat on the day.
Meanwhile, traders who were worried about Greece's
referendum on Sunday on bailout terms bought safehaven U.S.
government debt ahead of a three-day weekend.
U.S. financial markets will close on Friday to observe the
Fourth of July holiday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged
voters to reject the deal in an effort to force lenders to
loosen austerity terms, while Eurogroup chair Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Thursday a 'no' vote would not strengthen
Greece's negotiation stance to clinch a reform-for-cash deal.
Investors hope most Greek voters would vote 'yes' on Sunday
as this would signal the country won't exit the euro zone.
Traders fear Greece leaving the economic bloc and common
currency would roil financial markets.
"The Greek referendum outcome could be a big deal next week.
The effect could be dramatic but temporary," said Don
Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated
Investors in Pittsburgh.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Grant McCool)