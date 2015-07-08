* China stock slump clouds global growth outlook

* Wall Street declines more than 1 percent

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, July 8 Key U.S. Treasury yields held near five-week lows on Wednesday as investors, shaken up by China's stock-market plunge and the Greek debt crisis, exited stocks and other riskier assets.

Treasury prices were mostly little changed, with some traders moving cautiously ahead of the scheduled release later on Wednesday of minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers meeting, where rate hikes were considered.

China's extended stock sell-off, which suggests global economic growth may be at risk, steepened on Wednesday with a 6.75 percent drop. Regulators warned investors were acting from "panic sentiment."

Hong Kong dropped 8 percent, and Japan's Nikkei took heavy blows, while safe-haven government bonds rose as investors sought refuge.

Wall Street declined more than 1 percent in early trading dominated by uncertainties over China and Greece.

"There is some concern that it will eventually have further-reaching global economic repercussions," said Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income at Atlantic Trust in Boston.

Eurozone leaders gave Greece until the end of the week to produce proposals for reforms after the nation formally requested a three-year loan. Without a deal, the country is likely to leave the euro monetary system.

"This is a very difficult market to trade, very volatile," said Donald Ellenberger, strategist and portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. "We are being buffeted by headlines and not trading on fundamentals."

Yields on the 30-year bond hovered around 3 percent. The long bond was last up 1/32 to yield 3.0118 percent after earlier yielding as little as 2.962 percent, a level last seen on June 2.

The 10-year note was last unchanged and yielding 2.2314 percent after earlier yielding as little as 2.2176 percent, which was also last seen on June 2. A week ago, the 10-year yielded 2.425 percent.

"The combined effects of concern over Greece and China have the potential to put some more pressure on U.S. yields," Atlantic Trust's Pzegeo said, "but I think it will be contained domestically by an improving labor market and an improving economy."

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $21 billion of 10-year notes. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)