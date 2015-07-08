* China stock slump clouds global growth outlook
* Wall Street declines more than 1 percent
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 8 Key U.S. Treasury yields held
near five-week lows on Wednesday as investors, shaken up by
China's stock-market plunge and the Greek debt crisis, exited
stocks and other riskier assets.
Treasury prices were mostly little changed, with some
traders moving cautiously ahead of the scheduled release later
on Wednesday of minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers meeting, where rate hikes were considered.
China's extended stock sell-off, which suggests global
economic growth may be at risk, steepened on Wednesday with a
6.75 percent drop. Regulators warned investors were
acting from "panic sentiment."
Hong Kong dropped 8 percent, and Japan's Nikkei
took heavy blows, while safe-haven government bonds rose
as investors sought refuge.
Wall Street declined more than 1 percent in early trading
dominated by uncertainties over China and Greece.
"There is some concern that it will eventually have
further-reaching global economic repercussions," said Gary
Pzegeo, head of fixed income at Atlantic Trust in Boston.
Eurozone leaders gave Greece until the end of the week to
produce proposals for reforms after the nation formally
requested a three-year loan. Without a deal, the country is
likely to leave the euro monetary system.
"This is a very difficult market to trade, very volatile,"
said Donald Ellenberger, strategist and portfolio manager at
Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. "We are being buffeted by
headlines and not trading on fundamentals."
Yields on the 30-year bond hovered around 3
percent. The long bond was last up 1/32 to yield 3.0118 percent
after earlier yielding as little as 2.962 percent, a level last
seen on June 2.
The 10-year note was last unchanged and yielding
2.2314 percent after earlier yielding as little as 2.2176
percent, which was also last seen on June 2. A week ago, the
10-year yielded 2.425 percent.
"The combined effects of concern over Greece and China have
the potential to put some more pressure on U.S. yields,"
Atlantic Trust's Pzegeo said, "but I think it will be contained
domestically by an improving labor market and an improving
economy."
Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $21
billion of 10-year notes.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)