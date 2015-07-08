* Fed seen hiking rates later
* Thirty-year yield under 3 percent
* China, Greek worries fuel buying
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds Fed
details, comments)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rallied on Wednesday, extending gains as investors grew more
risk averse on new signs that Federal Reserve policymakers may
be hesitant to start raising U.S. interest rates.
Prices rose when the Fed released minutes from its June
16-17 policymaking meeting. Before that, key Treasury maturities
were mostly flat, trading near five-week yield lows on worries
over China's stock-market plunge and the Greek debt crisis.
The Fed minutes showed central bankers grappling with a
plan to raise interest rates later this year, in the wake of
mixed economic data domestically and market turmoil gathering
steam abroad.
The minutes bolstered the view that a Fed rate-hike decision
would likely wait until September or later and would be affected
by the pace of domestic growth, as well as the status of the
China slowdown and Greek crisis, according to Kim Rupert,
managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.
"The market is thinking those are the overriding factors,"
she said. "People are starting to think that the Fed will
perhaps remain on hold in September."
China's extended stock selloff, which may threaten global
economic growth, steepened on Wednesday with a 6.75 percent drop
. Regulators warned investors were acting from "panic
sentiment."
Wall Street, where a technical glitch halted trading for
three hours at the New York Stock Exchange, declined more than 1
percent. Treasury prices briefly rose during the outage.
Eurozone leaders gave Greece until the end of the week to
produce proposals for reforms after the nation formally
requested a three-year loan. Without a deal, the country is
likely to leave the euro monetary system.
"China is a bigger issue than Greece," said Kathy Jones,
fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York. "What the
Chinese authorities have done is not working. Safe haven is in
play. People want Treasuries."
Yields on the 30-year bond hovered around 3
percent. The long bond was last up 12/32 to yield 2.9888
percent. Earlier, it yielded as little as 2.962 percent, a level
last seen on June 2.
The 10-year note was last ahead 7/32 and
yielding 2.2064 percent after yielding as little as 2.1760
percent, also last seen on June 2. A week ago, the 10-year
yielded 2.425 percent.
Separately, the U.S. Treasury sold at auction $21 billion of
10-year notes with a high yield of 2.225 percent.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)