By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Wednesday, extending gains as investors grew more risk averse on new signs that Federal Reserve policymakers may be hesitant to start raising U.S. interest rates.

Prices rose when the Fed released minutes from its June 16-17 policymaking meeting. Before that, key Treasury maturities were mostly flat, trading near five-week yield lows on worries over China's stock-market plunge and the Greek debt crisis.

The Fed minutes showed central bankers grappling with a plan to raise interest rates later this year, in the wake of mixed economic data domestically and market turmoil gathering steam abroad.

The minutes bolstered the view that a Fed rate-hike decision would likely wait until September or later and would be affected by the pace of domestic growth, as well as the status of the China slowdown and Greek crisis, according to Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"The market is thinking those are the overriding factors," she said. "People are starting to think that the Fed will perhaps remain on hold in September."

China's extended stock selloff, which may threaten global economic growth, steepened on Wednesday with a 6.75 percent drop . Regulators warned investors were acting from "panic sentiment."

Wall Street, where a technical glitch halted trading for three hours at the New York Stock Exchange, declined more than 1 percent. Treasury prices briefly rose during the outage.

Eurozone leaders gave Greece until the end of the week to produce proposals for reforms after the nation formally requested a three-year loan. Without a deal, the country is likely to leave the euro monetary system.

"China is a bigger issue than Greece," said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York. "What the Chinese authorities have done is not working. Safe haven is in play. People want Treasuries."

Yields on the 30-year bond hovered around 3 percent. The long bond was last up 12/32 to yield 2.9888 percent. Earlier, it yielded as little as 2.962 percent, a level last seen on June 2.

The 10-year note was last ahead 7/32 and yielding 2.2064 percent after yielding as little as 2.1760 percent, also last seen on June 2. A week ago, the 10-year yielded 2.425 percent.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury sold at auction $21 billion of 10-year notes with a high yield of 2.225 percent. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)