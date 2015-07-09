* Long bond yield back above 3 percent

* Wall Street up nearly 1 percent

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as China's beaten-down stock markets rose after recent huge falls and Wall Street bounced back from sharp losses.

Yields on long-term Treasuries backed away from five-week lows reached this week on worries about the Greek debt crisis and a rout in Chinese equities, which undermined investors' confidence about global economic growth.

Chinese equities have slumped more than 25 percent since the middle of June, but on Thursday China's main stock market jumped 6.4 percent after a securities regulator ordered shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent not to sell shares for the next six months.

The Chinese stock surge helped other equities markets around Asia and elsewhere pivot to gains after five days of losses, while depressing demand for safe-harbor bonds. Wall Street was ahead nearly 1 percent.

European shares rose over 2 percent as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras rushed to finalize a package of tax hikes and pension reforms needed to win new aid. Without the money Greece will have to print another currency, probably leading to its exit from the euro.

China's stock rise and brightening hopes Greece may strike a debt deal may be short-lived but had eased worries that fueled the rally in Treasuries, according to Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia.

"There is a little sigh of relief," McIntyre said. "People are saying, 'the world may not be imploding'."

Yields on the 30-year bond were knocked under 3 percent on Wednesday but were last at 3.0528 percent, reflecting a price drop of 1-11/32.

The 10-year note was down 18/32 in price and yielding 2.2708 percent.

Treasury losses widened on news that U.S. initial jobless claims rose last week to their highest since February.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 297,000 for the week to July 4, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

Later on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $13 billion of 30-year bonds.

"Treasuries are not cheap going into the auction," McIntyre said. "I am not sure there is stellar demand, given what we have seen in the last several days." (Reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by James Dalgleish)