* Long bond yield back above 3 percent
* Wall Street gains top 1 percent before easing
* Demand soft at 30-year Treasury auction
(Adds quotes, late prices, Treasury auction details)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday as China's beaten-down stock markets rose after
recent huge falls and Wall Street bounced back from sharp
losses.
Yields on long-term Treasuries backed away from five-week
lows reached this week on worries about the Greek debt crisis
and a rout in Chinese equities, which undermined investors'
confidence about global economic growth.
Chinese equities have slumped more than 25 percent since the
middle of June, but on Thursday China's main stock market
jumped 6.4 percent after a securities regulator
ordered shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent not to
sell shares for the next six months.
The Chinese stock surge helped other equities markets around
Asia and elsewhere pivot to gains after five days of losses,
while depressing demand for safe-harbor bonds.
Wall Street rose well over 1 percent before easing to gains of
0.40 percent in late trading.
European shares rose over 2 percent as Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras rushed to finalize tax hikes and pension reforms
needed to win new aid. Without the money Greece will have to
print another currency, probably leading to its exit from the
euro.
China's stock rise and brightening hopes Greece may strike a
debt deal may be short-lived but had eased worries that had
fueled the rally in Treasuries, according to Jack McIntyre,
portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in
Philadelphia.
"There is a little sigh of relief," McIntyre said. "People
are saying, 'the world may not be imploding'."
A Treasury debt auction and a flurry of rate locking deals
by corporate issuers also spurred selling, according to Guy
Haselmann, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Scotiabank in
New York.
"The Treasury market will trade fine tomorrow, meaning
prices will go up and some yields will fall back again,"
Haselmann said. "The troubles in China, Greece and elsewhere are
not going to go away."
Prices eased further after the Treasury sold $13 billion of
30-year bonds to soft demand.
Treasury data showed the government paying a yield of 3.084
percent, higher than traders had expected. Last month, the same
amount of 30-year Treasuries supply cleared at a yield of 3.138
percent, a nine-month high.
Yields on the 30-year bond were knocked under 3
percent on Wednesday but were last at 3.1007 percent, reflecting
a price drop of 2-9/32.
The 10-year note was down 27/32 in price and
yielding 2.3049 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Chizu Nomiyama)