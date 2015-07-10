NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, hitting their highest levels in a week, as hopes of a Greece debt deal and a second day of recovery in Chinese stock prices pared the safehaven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 16/32 in price, yielding 2.359 percent which was up nearly 6 basis points from late on Thursday. It touched a session peak of 2.374 percent earlier in Friday's session.

(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing W Simon)