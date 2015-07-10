* Chinese stock rebound improves appetite for risk

* U.S. yields reach one-week highs on less safety bids

* Heavy corporate supply also poses drag on Treasuries

* U.S. Fed Chair Yellen's speech on U.S. economy on tap (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday with yields hitting their highest in a week as a second-day recovery of Chinese stock prices and hopes of a Greece debt deal reduced the safehaven allure of U.S. government debt.

A wave of corporate bond supply and some nervousness ahead of what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may say about the U.S. economy and interest rates in a speech later Friday also sent benchmark yields higher, analysts said.

The standoff between Greece and its creditors, and the dramatic drop in the Chinese stock market until the past 48 hours had raised worries of a further slowing of the global economy, which may force the Fed to stick with its near zero rate policy into 2016.

"If the Greeks do get a deal and the Chinese stock market stops falling, the market will begin pricing a Fed rate hike back in play later this year," said Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices last traded down 21/32 in price for a yield of 2.377 percent, up eight basis points from Thursday.

The 30-year bond traded 1-16/32 points lower in price with a 3.178 percent yield, up eight basis points on the day. It had fallen as much as two points.

Whether Greece will clinch a deal from its creditors remains unclear, although the outlook improved after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras offered last-minute concessions to avert a financial meltdown of his debt-laden country.

Strong gains in Chinese equities for a second day after a barrage of emergency measures from Beijing calmed jitters about more stock losses worldwide and stoked selling in Treasuries, analysts said.

Competing supply from the private sector surfaced as a negative factor for the Treasuries market, which saw $58 billion in fixed-rate supply earlier this week.

So far this week, investment-grade companies raised nearly $30 billion through sales of corporate bonds, with analysts forecasting more issuance on the way, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

"There's still some ripple effect from all the supply," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

Traders will monitor what Yellen says in her economic outlook to a local business group in Cleveland, Ohio at 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT).

(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)