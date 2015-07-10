* Chinese stock rebound improves appetite for risk

* Fed Chair Yellen says expects rate hike later this year

* U.S. yields reach one-week highs on less safety bids

* Heavy corporate supply also poses drag on Treasuries (Updates market action after Yellen, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday with yields hitting their highest in a week as a second-day recovery of Chinese stock prices and hopes of a Greece debt deal reduced the safehaven allure of U.S. government debt.

The rush from Treasuries intensified after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who told a local business group in Cleveland, Ohio that she expects it will be "appropriate at some point this year" for a rate increase even as she remained worried about the labor market.

The standoff between Greece and its creditors, and the dramatic drop in the Chinese stock market until the past 48 hours had raised worries of a further slowing of the global economy, which could force the Fed to stick with its near zero rate policy into 2016.

"This is the most obvious and plain indication that they want to go this year unless there is something that will detract it from a rate hike," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

An expected flood of higher-yielding corporate bond supply also spurred selling in Treasuries, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices fell 30/32 in price for a yield of 2.410 percent, up 11 basis points from Thursday.

The 30-year bond declined 1-28/32 points in price with a 3.196 percent yield, up 10 basis points on the day.

Whether Greece will clinch a deal from its creditors remains unclear, although the outlook improved after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras offered last-minute concessions to avert a financial meltdown of his debt-laden country.

Finance ministers of the 19-member eurozone bloc will decide on Saturday whether to recommend opening talks on a third bailout for Greece, which requested 53.3 billion euros ($59 billion) to cover its debt for three years.

Strong gains in Chinese equities for a second day after a barrage of emergency measures from Beijing calmed jitters about more stock losses worldwide and stoked selling in Treasuries, analysts said.

"That went a long way in assuring the market," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.

Competing supply from the private sector diminished appetite for Treasuries.

So far this week, investment-grade companies raised nearly $30 billion through sales of corporate bonds, with analysts forecasting more issuance on the way, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)