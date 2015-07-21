(Corrects 5th paragraph to say a rate hike is expected to hurt
bond prices)
* Uncertainty ahead of Fed meeting keeps prices muted
* Reduced Greece concerns stymie safe-haven demand
* 3-, 2-year yields hit 19-day highs
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Tuesday on uncertainty that the Federal
Reserve will hike rates in September, while reduced concerns
over Greece stymied demand for U.S. government debt.
A smaller-than-usual amount U.S. economic data led traders
to focus more attention on the Fed, which will hold a meeting on
monetary policy next week.
While analysts say the Fed is inching toward a rate hike
since Fed Chair Janet Yellen repeated the view last week that
the central bank would likely raise rates this year, uncertainty
about next week's statement and the potential for a September
rate increase kept Treasuries prices muted.
"We think the odds are that the Fed will start tightening in
September, but it's a close call," said Stan Shipley, bond
strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. He said U.S. economic
data on the housing market would be closely watched later this
week.
A rate hike is expected to hurt bond prices, which move
inversely to yields. Short-dated prices are considered to be
especially vulnerable.
Analysts also said reduced concerns over a Greek exit from
the euro zone continue to dampen demand for Treasuries. Greece
should wrap up bailout talks with international lenders by
August 20, once its parliament approves the second package of
measures demanded by creditors, a government spokeswoman said.
"We seem to be at this moment out of the woods with respect
to Greece," said David Coard, head of sales and trading at
Williams Capital in New York.
Corporate supply could also be weighing on Treasuries
prices, analysts said. Analysts have said that corporate
issuance has been robust since companies' costs to bondholders
would increase if they were to issue debt after the Fed raises
rates.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
2/32 in price to yield 2.37 percent, roughly unchanged from late
Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 1/32 to
yield 3.10 percent, from a yield of 3.11 percent late Monday.
U.S. three-year notes were last up 2/32 to yield
1.07 percent, from a yield of 1.09 percent late Monday. Three-
and two-year yields earlier hit 19-day highs of 1.105 percent
and 0.714 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)