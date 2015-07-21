* Weak U.S. corporate results drive safe-haven buying
* Possible September rate hike caps price gains
* 3-, 2-year yields dip after hitting 19-day highs
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday after weak corporate results hurt U.S. stocks and fueled
demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, while expectations
that the Federal Reserve could hike rates in September capped
gains.
With the focus shifting away from Greece's debt issues and
little in the way of new U.S. economic data, traders reacted to
weakness in U.S. shares after disappointing corporate reports
from IBM and United Technologies.
"You're starting to see companies that just aren't hitting
their earnings estimates, and you get this jolt down in equities
and risk off and transfer of funds into the bond market," said
Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
"You just get a little bit more pure of a reaction when
there's less data to deal with," he added.
Treasuries prices reversed losses sustained earlier in the
session, which analysts had attributed to expectations that the
Fed could hike rates in September and reduced demand for
safe-haven bonds on greater relief surrounding Greece.
Anticipation that the Fed could hike rates in September
still kept a lid on gains in Treasuries prices in afternoon
trading, analysts said. The Fed is scheduled to meet next week.
Expectations for a September rate hike come after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen repeated the view last week that the central bank
would likely raise rates this year. Rate hikes are expected to
hurt bond prices, which move inversely to yields. Short-dated
prices are considered to be especially vulnerable.
"People are still thinking that September, at the very least
December, is likely when the Fed is going to raise rates," said
Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in
Boston. "With that sitting in the background, it's kind of hard
for Treasuries to rally dramatically."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
8/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, from a yield of 2.37
percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up
13/32 to yield 3.08 percent, from a yield of 3.11 percent late
Monday.
U.S. three-year notes were last up 2/32 to yield
1.06 percent, from a yield of 1.09 percent late Monday. Three-
and two-year yields earlier hit 19-day highs of 1.105 percent
and 0.714 percent, respectively.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.36
percent while the Dow Jones industrial average was last
down 0.92 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft; Editing by
Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)