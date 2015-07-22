* Yield curve flattens on expected Fed rate hike
* 10-, 30-year yields hit nearly two-week lows
* Oil, U.S. share weakness boosts 30-year Treasury prices
(Updates prices, adds new analyst, investor comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. long-dated Treasury
yields fell to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on
Wednesday on growing anticipation of a short-term interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve.
Weakness in U.S. stocks and oil prices also helped fuel
demand for the Treasury bonds.
Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds hit 3.03 percent, their
lowest level since July 9 and also showed the biggest decline on
the day of about four basis points. The benchmark 10-year yields
also hit their lowest since that date at 2.3 percent.
Analysts said the flattening of the yield curve, which
showed investors pushing yields on long-dated bonds lower and
short-dated bonds slightly higher, was a reaction to increased
expectations that the Fed could be hiking rates soon.
"What you're seeing is the market getting used to the
greater probability of a September rate hike," said Anthony
Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego.
Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which move
inversely to yields. Short-dated notes are considered the most
vulnerable. Three-year notes were last down 1/32 in
price to yield 1.08 percent, from a yield of 1.06 percent late
Tuesday.
The Fed will meet next week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen repeated
the view last week that the central bank would likely raise
rates this year.
Analysts also said weaker oil prices and U.S. share prices
boosted demand for 30-year bonds. Analysts noted how weaker oil
prices signal lower inflation, which is beneficial for
long-dated bonds since inflation tends to erode the value of
interest rate payouts.
"Oil coming down again means headline inflation will be
weaker, which leads people to buy longer-dated bonds, which are
very sensitive to inflation pressures," said David Hoffman,
co-head of fixed income at Brandywine Global in Philadelphia.
Weakness in U.S. share prices in response to disappointing
corporate reports from technology giants Apple and
Microsoft also helped drive demand for long-dated
bonds, analysts said.
U.S. 30-year yields were last up 24/32 in price
to yield 3.04 percent, from a yield of 3.08 percent late
Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 4/32 to yield 2.33 percent, from a yield of 2.34 percent late
Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.27 percent, while the Dow Jones industrial average
was off 0.45 percent. The Nasdaq Composite was
down 0.73 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Diane Craft)