* U.S. weekly jobless claims give yields a boost

* U.S. 2-year note yields hit five-week peak

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. Treasury debt yields were mostly higher on Thursday in choppy trading after weekly jobless claims in the world's largest economy fell to their lowest level in nearly 42 years, suggesting the U.S. labor market was improving at a steady pace.

U.S. two-year note yields rose to their highest in five weeks while long-dated debt such as the 10-year note and 30-year bonds rose to session highs.

Data showed on Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 26,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 255,000 for the week ended July 18, the lowest since November 1973. Claims for the prior week were unrevised.

Claims are volatile during summer when automakers usually shut assembly plants for annual retooling.

"The jobless claims have been likely affected by the seasonal auto-retooling shutdown, and that has given yields a slight boost," said David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

"But we're not getting away from the fact that the employment market is still humming away quite nicely."

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 in price to yield 2.329 percent, from a yield of 2.325 percent late Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were up 2/32 in price to yield 3.033 percent.

U.S. two-year note yields rose to a five-week high of 0.727 percent, and was last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.722 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)