* U.S. new-home sales weaker than expected.
* U.S. 30-year bond yields fall to seven-week low
* U.S. 10-year note yields slide to two-week trough
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices
drifted higher on Friday in choppy trading, as investors sought
safety in government bonds after a softer-than-expected U.S.
housing report and amid a persistent downtrend in commodities
and weakness on Wall Street.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
fell to a seven-week low, while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields
slid to a two-week trough.
An unexpected drop in U.S. new-home sales further
underpinned the rally in the Treasury market. Data showed on
Friday that sales of new single-family houses dropped 6.8
percent in June to a 482,000-unit annual rate. The consensus
forecast was 517,000.
"Overall, a weaker-than-expected release that has marginally
supported the Treasury market, although we'll concede the
limited price action has done little to help aspirations for a
larger move," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist
at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
The U.S. Treasury market took its cue from stocks and
commodities. The S&P 500 was lower on the day while the
Thomson Reuters CRB index of commodities was down 0.4
percent.
"It's becoming a trend this week - yields falling.
Obviously, there's not a lot of data this week, said Stanley
Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities in New York.
"So the Treasury market right now is kind of hostage to
other macro markets."
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were flat in price to yield 2.284 percent. Yields
earlier fell to 2.255 percent, the lowest since July 9.
U.S. 30-year bonds were up 6/32 in price to
yield 2.972 percent. Yields earlier fell to 2.95 percent, the
lowest since June 2.
U.S. seven-year notes were flat in price as well, yielding
2.03 percent. Earlier, seven-year yields fell to a two-week low
of 2.001 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)