NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday following a stock market rout in China, the worst in eight years, that has unsettled investors globally and sent them to the relative safety of U.S. government bonds.

Longer-term Treasury prices improved, while short-term prices were just slightly negative following the sharp decline in Chinese equities.

Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year, perhaps as early as September, have also underpinned long-term Treasuries. Investors will read carefully into the Fed's statement following a two day monetary policy meeting that ends Wednesday.

"The overnight action with the flight to quality in China and Europe as well, is a continuation of a larger move in the last six to eight trading sessions of a relentless flattening of the yield curve," said Edward Acton, U.S. Treasuries strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Acton added that Chinese purchasing managers data late last week showing a decline exacerbates concerns of real economic growth worries in addition to the destabilizing impact of the drop in asset prices despite the government's emergency measures.

"It is not a risk-on catalyst," he said.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries traded up 14/32 of a point in price in early U.S. trading, driving the yield, which moves in the opposite direction, down to 2.22 percent, its lowest since June 9..

The 30-year U.S. Treasury rose more than one full point in price, edging to its session high after a stronger-than-expected 3.4 percent rise in June U.S. durable goods orders.

The 30-year bond traded up 30/32 of a point in price, pulling the yield down to 2.92 percent.

Buying in the Treasuries market began after Chinese stocks slid more than 8 percent after an unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up equity valuations fizzled. This raises serious concerns, after three weeks of relative calm, that Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash will fail. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)