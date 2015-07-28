(Updates prices, adds Treasury auction)

* Chinese equities bounce off session low, relieve market stress

* Two-year U.S. Treasury auction yield of 0.690 pct

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as analysts and traders pointed to a stabilization of Chinese share prices and a supply of new issues exacerbated by seasonally low trading volumes.

A smattering of U.S. economic data showing a rise in single-family home sales in May, albeit below estimates, and a drop in a measure of consumer confidence for July had little impact on the overall direction of the market.

Stock investors were heartened by Chinese equity prices' closing well off their session lows, even though they ended with a loss for the day. The rout in China's stock market has heightened concern that the world's second-largest economy is heading for trouble despite emergency measures by the government to prop up prices, and has increased the attractiveness of relatively safe U.S. government bonds.

"Treasuries selling started with the overnight trading after Chinese equities bounced off their lows, and that helped release some of the safe-haven bid in Treasuries," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

U.S. Treasuries have served as a haven for global investors unsettled by China's recent volatility. On the long end of the yield curve, they have also benefited from the expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move off its zero interest rate policy sometime this year with an increase.

Investors, while not expecting the Fed to raise rates on Wednesday at the conclusion of a regularly scheduled two-day meeting, will parse the ensuing statement for clues on the timing of an increase. September is often cited as lift-off time, but a chorus of analysts says it could come later, depending on the strength of economic data.

Another factor weighing on prices is the upcoming issuance of Treasury bills, traders said.

The U.S. government plans to issue $90 billion worth of 2-year, 5-year, and 7-year fixed-rate notes this week. An additional $15 billion of 2-year floating rate notes are also due to be sold.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold $26 billion worth of 2-year notes on solid investor demand.

Treasury prices gyrated in a narrow range and by late afternoon came off their session highs. The 10-year U.S. benchmark Treasury lost 7/32 of a point in price, lifting the yield, which moves in the opposite direction, to 2.26 percent.

The 30-year Treasury bond fell 15/32 of a point in price, lifting the yield up to 2.97 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Rigby)