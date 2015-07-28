(Updates prices, adds Treasury auction)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasuries fell on
Tuesday as analysts and traders pointed to a stabilization of
Chinese share prices and a supply of new issues exacerbated by
seasonally low trading volumes.
A smattering of U.S. economic data showing a rise in
single-family home sales in May, albeit below estimates, and a
drop in a measure of consumer confidence for July had little
impact on the overall direction of the market.
Stock investors were heartened by Chinese equity prices'
closing well off their session lows, even though they ended with
a loss for the day. The rout in China's stock market has
heightened concern that the world's second-largest economy is
heading for trouble despite emergency measures by the government
to prop up prices, and has increased the attractiveness of
relatively safe U.S. government bonds.
"Treasuries selling started with the overnight trading after
Chinese equities bounced off their lows, and that helped release
some of the safe-haven bid in Treasuries," said Guy LeBas, chief
fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
U.S. Treasuries have served as a haven for global investors
unsettled by China's recent volatility. On the long end of the
yield curve, they have also benefited from the expectation that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will move off its zero interest rate
policy sometime this year with an increase.
Investors, while not expecting the Fed to raise rates on
Wednesday at the conclusion of a regularly scheduled two-day
meeting, will parse the ensuing statement for clues on the
timing of an increase. September is often cited as lift-off
time, but a chorus of analysts says it could come later,
depending on the strength of economic data.
Another factor weighing on prices is the upcoming issuance
of Treasury bills, traders said.
The U.S. government plans to issue $90 billion worth of
2-year, 5-year, and 7-year fixed-rate notes this week. An
additional $15 billion of 2-year floating rate notes are also
due to be sold.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold $26 billion worth of
2-year notes on solid investor demand.
Treasury prices gyrated in a narrow range and by late
afternoon came off their session highs. The 10-year U.S.
benchmark Treasury lost 7/32 of a point in price, lifting the
yield, which moves in the opposite direction, to 2.26 percent.
The 30-year Treasury bond fell 15/32 of a point in price,
lifting the yield up to 2.97 percent.
