(Updates prices)
* U.S. Q2 GDP up 2.3 pct, just shy of 2.6 pct forecast
* Curve flattens, September rate-hike expectations grow
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. Treasuries prices were
mixed on Thursday and the yield curve turned flatter following
strong U.S. economic growth data that led to gains for
longer-dated debt and stable short-end prices as expectations of
a September U.S. rate rise heightened.
Economic growth in the United States accelerated in the
second quarter to a 2.3 percent annual rate, backed by solid
consumer demand. First-quarter growth was revised to a positive
0.6 percent rate from an initial read of negative 0.2 percent.
This data follows Wednesday's assessment by the U.S. Federal
Reserve that the economy was expanding "moderately."
"If you put in yesterday's statement from what we
interpreted as being a teensy-weensy hawkish message from the
FOMC with today's firmer GDP number and a bit of an inflation
story, it now opens the door further to a September move from a
December move. That's really what the market price action is
about," said David Ader, fixed income strategist at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Ader also pointed out that the month-end adjustment for
benchmark bond indices will force some investors to buy long-end
Treasuries as duration needs will extend.
"So a little bit of a Fed story and some forced buying at
the back end of the curve and that results in a flatter curve,"
he said.
Ahead of the data, both the benchmark 10-year Treasury and
the 30-year Treasury bonds were down in price and initially
extended those losses after the GDP data as well as first-time
applications for state unemployment benefits rising by 12,000
last week to a seasonally adjusted 267,000. However, claims
remained not too far from their cycle lows.
Following the data, the 10-year Treasury price turned
positive, rising 3/32 of a point in price to pull the yield,
which moves in the opposite direction, down to 2.26 percent
.
The 30-year bond rose 21/32 of a point in price, pushing the
yield down to 2.95 percent. Before the data the 30-year bond was
trading at a yield of 3.00 percent.
On the shorter end of the yield curve, two-year Treasuries
were off just 1/32 of a point in price, yielding 0.7275 percent.
Before the data the yield was up to 0.7354 percent.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Meredith Mazzilli)